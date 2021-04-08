Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.41.

Revolve Group stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

