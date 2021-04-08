Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €86.00 by Nord/LB

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.90 ($129.29).

RHM stock opened at €89.88 ($105.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €85.46 and its 200 day moving average is €81.24. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

