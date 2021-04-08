Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,470 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tricida were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Tricida by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCDA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

