Rhumbline Advisers Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

MTEM opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $449.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,860,774 shares of company stock worth $22,347,586 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.