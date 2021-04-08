Rhumbline Advisers Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Entravision Communications worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 244,052 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 942,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

EVC stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

