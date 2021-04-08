Rhumbline Advisers Has $312,000 Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 388,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 159,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 147,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 88,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.