Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of The Joint worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Joint by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in The Joint by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Joint by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $650.02 million, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $375,141.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,365.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

