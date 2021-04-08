Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GreenSky were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 379,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

