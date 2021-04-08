RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

