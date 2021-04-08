Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 12,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,737,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
