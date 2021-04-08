RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

