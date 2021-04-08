Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $32,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ross Stores by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,110 shares of company stock valued at $25,291,415 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.