Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCP. Cormark lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

