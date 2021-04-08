Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.43.

TSE:ENB opened at C$46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$93.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.39. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$46.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

