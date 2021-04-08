Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.56 ($3.50).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

LON:SLA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 302.30 ($3.95). 3,433,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.75. The stock has a market cap of £6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 100,000 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.