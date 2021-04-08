RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $684.00

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 684 ($8.94) and last traded at GBX 682.60 ($8.92), with a volume of 315630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681.80 ($8.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 678.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620.29.

In related news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total value of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

