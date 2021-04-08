RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.60 ($60.71).

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTL shares. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

