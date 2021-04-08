Safex Token (SFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,876.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $9,876.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.