Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.06.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

