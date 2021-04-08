salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $220.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

