Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SDVKY opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

