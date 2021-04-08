Sanmina (SANM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM):

4/7/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

3/24/2021 – Sanmina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2021 – Sanmina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/12/2021 – Sanmina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2021 – Sanmina had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Sanmina was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

