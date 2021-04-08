Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.