Schroder Investment Management Group Has $219.08 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183,995 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

