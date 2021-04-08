Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270,816 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $109,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after buying an additional 117,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

