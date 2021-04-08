Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

