Scotiabank Cuts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $24.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

