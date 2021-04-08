Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU remained flat at $$18.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $779.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

