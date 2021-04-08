Seaport Global Securities Downgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Neutral

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

