Security National Bank Acquires 505 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.54. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.90. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

