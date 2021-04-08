Security National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 75.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $3,266,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.08. The stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

