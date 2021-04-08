Security National Bank Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

