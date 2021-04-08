Security National Bank Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.19. 125,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.22. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.