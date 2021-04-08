SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SGRO stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Thursday, hitting GBX 974.80 ($12.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,551. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04). The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 927.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

