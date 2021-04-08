Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.83 ($7.11).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 639.44 ($8.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 635.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 555.22. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

