ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other ShotSpotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 215,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.25 million, a PE ratio of 151.65, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

