Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Sika has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

