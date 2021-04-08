SingularityNET (AGI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.45 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $398.45 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00055876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00629935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,925,464 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

