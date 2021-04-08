Small Love Potion Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $18.44 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00640456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00083229 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030433 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.