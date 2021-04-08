SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Upgraded at TheStreet

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

SGH stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

