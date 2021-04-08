Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $972.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $176,100. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

