SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.54

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.67. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 22,557 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

