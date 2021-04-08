SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $906,719,000 after purchasing an additional 242,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $165.07 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.