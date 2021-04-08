SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.32

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. SOLVE has a market cap of $118.97 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,287,537 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

