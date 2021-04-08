S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,595 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $293,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $361.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

