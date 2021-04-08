Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

SKPGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

