Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Desjardins

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.64 million and a PE ratio of -58.71.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.