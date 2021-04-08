Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Desjardins

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

SPG stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.73. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.64 million and a PE ratio of -58.71.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit