SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $481.98. 30,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,505. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $267.17 and a 12 month high of $489.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

