Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.75 ($37.35).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS opened at GBX 3,405 ($44.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,298 ($30.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,199.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,878.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.22.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,274.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.