Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spok by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spok by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

