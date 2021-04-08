Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,229 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 391,062 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $9,351,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,091,460. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

